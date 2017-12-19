Antipasto Chopped Salad 

Peter Frank Edwards
It’s so naughty to eat a healthyish green salad studded with rich, salty nuggets of cheese and salami. And really delicious. Slideshow: More Antipasto Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the vinegar, parsley, lemon juice, garlic, basil, crushed red pepper, and oregano. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chickpeas, romaine, radicchio, cucumber, soppressata, provolone, black olives, onion, peperoncini, and celery leaves; toss to coat.
