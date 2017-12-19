Antipasto Chopped Salad 
Peter Frank Edwards
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Brooks Reitz
January 2018

It’s so naughty to eat a healthyish green salad studded with rich, salty nuggets of cheese and salami. And really delicious. Slideshow: More Antipasto Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/2 garlic clove, minced 
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil 
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • Pinch of dried oregano 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained   
  • 1 heart of romaine (8 ounces), sliced 
  • 1/2 small head of radicchio, sliced 
  • 1 small English cucumber, chopped 
  • 4 1/2 ounces soppressata, diced 
  • 4 ounces provolone cheese, diced 
  • 4 ounces black olives, pitted and chopped 
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced 
  • 1/4 cup chopped peperoncini peppers 
  • 1/4 cup packed celery leaves 

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the vinegar, parsley, lemon juice, garlic, basil, crushed red pepper, and oregano. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chickpeas, romaine, radicchio, cucumber, soppressata, provolone, black olives, onion, peperoncini, and celery leaves; toss to coat. 

