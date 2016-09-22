Anthony Bourdain's Stunt Turkey

Step

Preheat the oven to 425°. Set a V-shape rack in a roasting pan. Brush the turkey all over with the butter and season with salt and pepper. Set the turkey in the rack breast side up and add 2 cups of water to the pan. Roast the turkey for about 2 hours, basting occasionally, until golden and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 165°. Transfer the turkey on the V rack to a baking sheet and let rest for 30 minutes. Pour the pan drippings into a bowl and reserve for the stuffing. Transfer the turkey to a platter.