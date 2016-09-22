Anthony Bourdain's Stunt Turkey

Anthony Bourdain’s Thanksgiving turkey is as simple as it gets. He suggests making two birds—one that you can parade at the table, dressed up “like a showgirl, with chop frills and elaborate fruit garnishes on a bed of old-school parsley or kale,” and another that’s already carved in the kitchen, ready to be served.
Preheat the oven to 425°. Set a V-shape rack in a roasting pan. Brush the turkey all over with the butter and season with salt and pepper. Set the turkey in the rack breast side up and add 2 cups of water to the pan. Roast the turkey for about 2 hours, basting occasionally, until golden and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 165°. Transfer the turkey on the V rack to a baking sheet and let rest for 30 minutes. Pour the pan drippings into a bowl and reserve for the stuffing. Transfer the turkey to a platter.
Author Name: reneegambrell
Review Body: I totally get the showgirl turkey and the one carved and ready to go BUT... NOBODY wants to see the HEAD and FACE of the turkey (as depicted in your cover photo) on their Thanksgiving table! How many children would be crying after seeing that?!?
Date Published: 2016-11-21