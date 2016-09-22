Anthony Bourdain's Business Turkey

Anthony Bourdain’s Thanksgiving turkey is as simple as it gets. He suggests making two birds—one that you can parade at the table, dressed up “like a showgirl, with chop frills and elaborate fruit garnishes on a bed of old-school parsley or kale,” and another that’s already carved in the kitchen, ready to be served. Slideshow: More Global Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. Set a V-shape rack in a roasting pan. Brush the turkey all over with the butter and season with salt and pepper. Set the turkey in the rack breast side up and add 2 cups of water to the pan. Roast the turkey for about 2 hours, basting occasionally, until golden and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 165°. Transfer the turkey on the V rack to a baking sheet and let rest for 30 minutes. Pour the pan drippings into a bowl and reserve for the stuffing. Carve the turkey, arrange on a platter and serve.
Suggested Pairing
