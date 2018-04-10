Antebellum Emmer Rolls with Honey Butter 
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 32
Edouardo Jordan
May 2018

At JuneBaby in Seattle, chef Edouardo Jordan embraces the flavors of the South with tender buttermilk biscuits and honey butter. His unique twist is a blend of whole-wheat and emmer flour, an heirloom variety of wheat—what we commonly see sold as farro. Slideshow: More Dinner Roll Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour (about 10 ounces), plus more for dusting 
  • 3/4 cup whole-wheat flour (about 3 ounces) 
  • 1/2 cup emmer flour (about 2 ounces) 
  • 3 tablespoons granulated sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1/2 teaspoon instant yeast (about 2 [1/4-ounce] envelopes) 
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 
  • 1 1/2 cups whole buttermilk, warmed 
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) plus 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled, plus more melted butter for brushing 
  • 1 large egg 
  • Neutral oil, for greasing 
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter (6 ounces), softened 
  • 3 tablespoons honey 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine flours, sugar, yeast, and 1 tablespoon salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment. 

Step 2    

Whisk together buttermilk, melted butter, and egg in a large bowl. 

Step 3    

Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture. Beat on low speed until combined, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. (Dough will be very wet.) Scrape down sides of bowl, and beat until dough starts to come together and pulls away from sides of bowl, about  6 minutes. 

Step 4    

Lightly grease a large bowl with oil. Transfer dough to bowl, turning to coat. Cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour. 

Step 5    

Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine softened butter, honey, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Beat on medium speed until light and creamy, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl. 

Step 6    

Turn dough out onto a floured work surface, and divide it into 32 (1 1/4-ounce) pieces, each about the size of a golf ball. Pat each piece into a 1/2-inch-thick disk, gather the disk’s edges, and press edges together to form a ball. Arrange dough balls close together in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Cover loosely with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place until rolls double in size, about 30 minutes. While rolls rise, preheat oven to 350°F.  

Step 7    

Remove and discard plastic wrap. Bake rolls in preheated oven until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven, and brush with melted butter. Serve with room-temperature honey butter.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up