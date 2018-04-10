Antebellum Emmer Rolls with Honey Butter 

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine flours, sugar, yeast, and 1 tablespoon salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment.

Step 2 Whisk together buttermilk, melted butter, and egg in a large bowl.

Step 3 Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture. Beat on low speed until combined, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. (Dough will be very wet.) Scrape down sides of bowl, and beat until dough starts to come together and pulls away from sides of bowl, about 6 minutes.

Step 4 Lightly grease a large bowl with oil. Transfer dough to bowl, turning to coat. Cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Step 5 Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine softened butter, honey, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Beat on medium speed until light and creamy, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.

Step 6 Turn dough out onto a floured work surface, and divide it into 32 (1 1/4-ounce) pieces, each about the size of a golf ball. Pat each piece into a 1/2-inch-thick disk, gather the disk’s edges, and press edges together to form a ball. Arrange dough balls close together in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Cover loosely with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place until rolls double in size, about 30 minutes. While rolls rise, preheat oven to 350°F.