Annatto Oil
Active Time
05 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1 CUP
Maricel Presilla
May 2003

Annatto seeds, also known as achiote seeds, are used throughout Latin America to add a distinctive red color to sautéed foods, especially chicken and seafood, as well as to rice pilaf. Annatto seeds are available at Latin American markets and in the Latin section of many supermarkets.  More Terrific Condiments

Ingredients

  • 1 cup corn oil
  • 1/4 cup annatto seeds

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, combine the oil and annatto seeds and bring to a simmer over low heat. Remove the pan from the heat, cover and let the oil cool completely, about 30 minutes. Strain the Annatto Oil into a jar.

Make Ahead

The Annatto Oil can be refrigerated in a tightly sealed jar for up to 2 months.

