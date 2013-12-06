Annatto seeds, also known as achiote seeds, are used throughout Latin America to add a distinctive red color to sautéed foods, especially chicken and seafood, as well as to rice pilaf. Annatto seeds are available at Latin American markets and in the Latin section of many supermarkets. More Terrific Condiments
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, combine the oil and annatto seeds and bring to a simmer over low heat. Remove the pan from the heat, cover and let the oil cool completely, about 30 minutes. Strain the Annatto Oil into a jar.
Make Ahead
The Annatto Oil can be refrigerated in a tightly sealed jar for up to 2 months.
