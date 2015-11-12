Anjou Punch
Nicole Franzen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Leo Robitschek
December 2015

Leo Robitschek of The NoMad Bar in NYC makes his perfect holiday punch with warming flavors of pear, cinnamon and citrus. Slideshow: More Fall Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • Three 3-inch cinnamon sticks, broken into pieces, plus whole cinnamon sticks for garnish
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • Crushed ice
  • Orange and lemon wheels
  • 12 ounces Cognac
  • 12 ounces Belle de Brillet (pear liqueur)
  • 9 ounces fresh lemon juice
  • 6 ounces triple sec
  • 12 ounces chilled Champagne

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, cover the broken cinnamon sticks with 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat until reduced by half. Stir in the sugar until dissolved. Let cool, then strain through  a fine sieve into a bowl; refrigerate until chilled.

Step 2    

Mound crushed ice in the middle of a large punch bowl. Using a long stirrer or spoon, slide orange and lemon wheels against the inside of the punch bowl, then push the crushed ice back to keep the fruit in place.

Step 3    

In a cocktail shaker, combine one-fourth each of the cinnamon syrup, Cognac, Belle de Brillet, lemon juice and triple sec; shake well. Add one-fourth of the Champagne and shake once, then add to the punch bowl. Repeat the shaking 3 more times with the remaining ingredients. Serve the punch in crushed-ice-filled glasses, garnished with cinnamon sticks and orange and lemon wheels.

