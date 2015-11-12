Angry Pig Fried Rice

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, combine the rice with 1 1/2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce the heat to low and cook until all of the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let stand covered for 10 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and spread out on a baking sheet in an even layer to cool completely.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small skillet, toast the Sichuan peppercorns over moderately low heat, stirring, until fragrant, 2 minutes. Let cool, then finely grind in a spice grinder.

Step 3 In a large nonstick skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and crisp, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Reserve 5 tablespoons of the bacon fat (if you don’t have enough, use canola oil to get to 5 tablespoons); discard any remaining fat. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 4 Heat 1 tablespoon of the reserved bacon fat in the skillet. Add the eggs, season with salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until scrambled, about 30 seconds. Scrape the eggs into a small bowl.