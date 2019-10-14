Tartiflette

How to Make It

Step 1 Place potatoes in a large pot, and add water to cover. Add 2 teaspoons salt, and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until potatoes are fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and let potatoes cool 30 minutes. Cut potatoes crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices, and set aside.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°F. Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add rendered beef fat, and heat until shimmering, about 2 minutes. Add onions and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions begin to brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in sugar, and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Add 1/3 cup wine. Cook, stirring and scraping bottom of skillet to loosen any browned bits, until wine has almost completely reduced and onions are golden and soft, about 6 minutes. Add remaining 1/3 cup wine, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are rich brown and jammy, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in sage.