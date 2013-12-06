The Beehive • Boston Named after a 1920s Paris artists' collective called La Ruche (The Beehive), this self-proclaimed "neighborhood café des artistes" incorporates French spirits in nearly all of its Champagne cocktails. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the Chambord and Pineau des Charentes and stir well. Strain into a chilled flute and top the drink with the Champagne.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5