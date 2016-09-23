Andouille Bread Pudding

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Generously butter an 8-inch-square baking dish. In a medium skillet, cook the bacon with the andouille over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the bacon is crisp, about 13 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a medium bowl. Return the skillet to the heat.

Step 2 Add the onion to the skillet along with the collards, peanuts, smoked paprika and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion has softened, about 5 minutes. Scrape the vegetables into the bowl with the bacon and andouille.

Step 3 In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the cream and milk. Add the bread to the bowl along with the cheddar cheese and raisins. Using a rubber spatula, stir gently until the bread is evenly moistened. Let stand for 5 minutes, then add the bacon, andouille and cooked vegetables and stir until just combined. Transfer to the prepared dish.