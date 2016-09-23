Andouille Bread Pudding
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Marcus Samuelsson
November 2016

Each Thanksgiving since he opened his Harlem restaurant, Red Rooster, chef Marcus Samuelsson has been serving this savory, bacon-studded bread pudding, which is a favorite among guests. Slideshow: More Savory Bread Pudding Recipes

Ingredients

  • Butter, for greasing
  • 3 ounces bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (4 slices)
  • 6 ounces andouille sausage, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1 medium red onion, finely chopped
  • 1 cup chopped collard greens
  • 1/4 cup dry-roasted peanuts, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked hot paprika (pimentón)
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 4 ounces day-old peasant bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (2 cups)
  • 1/2 cup coarsely shredded sharp cheddar cheese (2 ounces)
  • 3 tablespoons raisins

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Generously butter an 8-inch-square baking dish. In a medium skillet, cook the bacon with the andouille over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the bacon is crisp, about 13 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a medium bowl. Return the skillet to the heat.

Step 2    

Add the onion to the skillet along with the collards, peanuts, smoked paprika and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion has softened, about 5 minutes. Scrape the vegetables into the bowl with the bacon and andouille.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the cream and milk. Add the bread to the bowl along with the cheddar cheese and raisins. Using a rubber spatula, stir gently until the bread is evenly moistened. Let stand for 5 minutes, then add the bacon, andouille and cooked vegetables and stir until just combined. Transfer to the prepared dish.

Step 4    

Bake for 30 minutes, until the bread pudding is puffed and golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack and let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The unbaked bread pudding can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before baking.

