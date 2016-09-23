Andouille Bread Pudding

Each Thanksgiving since he opened his Harlem restaurant, Red Rooster, chef Marcus Samuelsson has been serving this savory, bacon-studded bread pudding, which is a favorite among guests. Slideshow: More Savory Bread Pudding Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Generously butter an 8-inch-square baking dish. In a medium skillet, cook the bacon with the andouille over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the bacon is crisp, about 13 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a medium bowl. Return the skillet to the heat.
Add the onion to the skillet along with the collards, peanuts, smoked paprika and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion has softened, about 5 minutes. Scrape the vegetables into the bowl with the bacon and andouille.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the cream and milk. Add the bread to the bowl along with the cheddar cheese and raisins. Using a rubber spatula, stir gently until the bread is evenly moistened. Let stand for 5 minutes, then add the bacon, andouille and cooked vegetables and stir until just combined. Transfer to the prepared dish.
Bake for 30 minutes, until the bread pudding is puffed and golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack and let stand for 15 minutes before serving.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Amberie Fehr
Review Body: I sliced the sausage 1/16" thick so I'd get a taste of sausage in every bite. At first, I doubted the inclusion of peanuts and raisins, but it's all extremely tasty together. The second time I made it, I used cashews because I couldn't find the peanuts in my pantry and was in a rush. I also doubled the recipe, and it only needed about 5 minutes more in the oven.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-12-07
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: I will be cooking this recipe for my boyfriends get together.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-29
Author Name: Cary
Review Body: Loved it. Unusual to have the savory taste in bread pudding. TY!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-18