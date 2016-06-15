Anchovy-Rubbed NY Strip Steaks with Grilled Onion and Tomato Relish

In a mini food processor, combine the anchovies and red chile and puree until smooth. Spread the mixture all over the steaks and season lightly with salt and pepper. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Bring the steaks to room temperature before grilling.

Step 2

Light a grill and oil the grate. Brush the onion with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until softened and lightly charred, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a work surface. Grill the tomatoes cut side down over moderately high heat until lightly charred, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool slightly. Cut the onion and tomatoes into 1/2-inch pieces and transfer to a medium bowl. Stir in the vinegar, chives and the 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season the relish with salt and pepper.