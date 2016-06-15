Anchovy-Rubbed NY Strip Steaks with Grilled Onion and Tomato Relish
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
July 2016

To give these strip steaks a quick shot of deep umami flavor, Food & Wine's Justin Chapple marinates them in a salty-spicy mix of anchovies and hot red chile before grilling. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces jarred or canned anchovy fillets in oil, drained
  • 1 fresh hot red chile, such as Holland or Fresno, seeded and chopped
  • Four 1-inch-thick New York strip steaks (10 to 12 ounces each)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 medium red onion, sliced crosswise 1/2 inch thick
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1/2 pound small tomatoes (preferably Campari), halved
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup snipped chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a mini food processor, combine the anchovies and red chile and puree until smooth. Spread the mixture all over the steaks and season lightly with salt and pepper. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Bring the steaks to room temperature before grilling.

Step 2    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Brush the onion with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until softened and lightly charred, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a work surface. Grill the tomatoes cut side down over moderately high heat until lightly charred, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool slightly. Cut the onion and tomatoes into 1/2-inch pieces and transfer to a medium bowl. Stir in the vinegar, chives and the 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season the relish with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Grill the steaks over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred on the outside and medium-rare within, 6 to
8 minutes total. Transfer to plates and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve with the relish.

Make Ahead

The relish can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature and stir in the chives before serving.

Suggested Pairing

Peppery California Syrah.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up