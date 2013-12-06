Anchovy-Garlic Crisps

Preheat the broiler. Put the anchovies in a small bowl and add the milk. Set aside for 15 minutes, then drain; discard the milk. 2. In a food processor, combine the anchovies, garlic and oil and puree to a paste. Transfer the paste to a small bowl.

Step 2

Toast the bread. Arrange the slices of toast side by side on a baking sheet. With a pastry brush, coat the toasts with the anchovy paste, covering the toast evenly and spreading the paste all the way to the edges. Broil just until the anchovy paste sizzles, about 2 minutes. With a very sharp knife, cut the toasts into 1-inch strips. Transfer the anchovy crisps to a rack to cool thoroughly.