Anchovy-Garlic Crisps
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 30 CRISPS
Patricia Wells
June 1998

Patricia Wells enjoys these salty crisps with a chilled glass of Rhone white, such as a Sablet blanc, or a good Provençal rosé. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • whole milk
  • plump, fresh garlic clove
  • extra-virgin olive oil
  • whole wheat bread

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler. Put the anchovies in a small bowl and add the milk. Set aside for 15 minutes, then drain; discard the milk. 2. In a food processor, combine the anchovies, garlic and oil and puree to a paste. Transfer the paste to a small bowl. 

Step 2    

Toast the bread. Arrange the slices of toast side by side on a baking sheet. With a pastry brush, coat the toasts with the anchovy paste, covering the toast evenly and spreading the paste all the way to the edges. Broil just until the anchovy paste sizzles, about 2 minutes. With a very sharp knife, cut the toasts into 1-inch strips. Transfer the anchovy crisps to a rack to cool thoroughly.

Suggested Pairing

I enjoy these salty crisps with a chilled glass of Rhone white, such as a Sablet blanc, or a good ProvenÇal rosÉ.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up