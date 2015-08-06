Anchovy Butter Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Quinoa

There is something very exciting about the arrival of brussels sprouts, when they come in season, chefs can’t wait to get their hands on them. In this side dish, the leaves of the Brussels sprouts are sautéed, and tossed with a knob of anchovy butter. The toasted quinoa adds a neat textural crunch as it makes its way throughout the little leaves. Slideshow: More Brussels Sprouts Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl of a small food processor, blend the anchovy fillets, chopped garlic, chili flakes, shallot, and butter until mixture is very soft. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and set aside.
In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa over cold water. Combine the quinoa and 2 cups of water in a 2-quart saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and simmer for 10-12 minutes. Transfer the quinoa to a strainer and drain out the remaining cooking liquid.
Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the quinoa, cook until quinoa is toasted and lightly crisp, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and set into a serving dish.
Add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil to the skillet over medium heat; add the Brussels sprout leaves and sauté, stirring occasionally, until tender and slightly browned. Leaves should be slightly wilted and shriveled around the edges. While the Brussels sprouts are still hot, add the anchovy butter to the pan along with 2 tablespoons of warm water to loosen up the butter into a sauce. Season with salt and pepper, spoon onto toasted quinoa, sprinkle with grated Parmesan, and serve warm.
