Anchovy Butter Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Quinoa

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl of a small food processor, blend the anchovy fillets, chopped garlic, chili flakes, shallot, and butter until mixture is very soft. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and set aside.

Step 2 In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa over cold water. Combine the quinoa and 2 cups of water in a 2-quart saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and simmer for 10-12 minutes. Transfer the quinoa to a strainer and drain out the remaining cooking liquid.

Step 3 Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the quinoa, cook until quinoa is toasted and lightly crisp, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and set into a serving dish.