At her restaurant Henrietta Red in Nashville, Best New Chef Julia Sullivan’s flavor arsenal is stocked with things like Anchovy Butter, a dead-simple condiment that packs in the flavor. Lemons from Henrietta Red’s patio garden add brightness to the butter. You’ll want to put it on everything.
How to Make It
Stir together all ingredients in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as necessary.
Scrape butter mixture out onto a piece of plastic wrap or parchment paper; use plastic wrap to shape into a log about 1 inch in diameter. Wrap in plastic wrap; chill until firm, about 1 hour.
Unwrap log, and cut into 1/4-inch slices. Bring to room temperature before using.
Serve With
This recipe can be served with warm bread, spread on top of roasted oysters, or used to season warm meats or vegetables.
