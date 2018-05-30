Anchovy Butter
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 50 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 cup
Julia Sullivan
July 2018

At her restaurant Henrietta Red in Nashville, Best New Chef Julia Sullivan’s flavor arsenal is stocked with things like Anchovy Butter, a dead-simple condiment that packs in the flavor. Lemons from Henrietta Red’s patio garden add brightness to the butter. You’ll want to put it on everything.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (8 ounces) unsalted butter, softened
  • 10 oil-packed anchovy fillets (from one 2-ounce can), drained and finely chopped
  • 5 medium garlic cloves, peeled and grated on a Microplane
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together all ingredients in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as necessary.

Step 2    

Scrape butter mixture out onto a piece of plastic wrap or parchment paper; use plastic wrap to shape into a log about 1 inch in diameter. Wrap in plastic wrap; chill until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 3    

Unwrap log, and cut into 1/4-inch slices. Bring to room temperature before using.

Make Ahead

Place anchovy butter slices in a single layer on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Cover and freeze until very firm, at least 2 hours. Transfer frozen butter slices to an airtight freezer-proof container until ready to use. Butter slices may be refrigerated up to 5 days and frozen up to 6 months. 

Serve With

This recipe can be served with warm bread, spread on top of roasted oysters, or used to season warm meats or vegetables.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up