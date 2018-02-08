Ancho-Lime Butter
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves :
Justin Chapple
March 2018

Culinary Director Justin Chapple butter us up with brilliant flavor-packed compound butters, then freezes them for quick weeknight upgrades. Slideshow: More Compound Butter Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 stemmed and seeded ancho chiles
  • 4 ounces softened unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
  • 2 teaspoons lime zest
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 grated garlic clove
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Toast ancho chiles in a small skillet over medium, turning often, until they start to blister, about 4 minutes. Transfer chiles to a bowl and cover with boiling water. Let stand for 15 minutes. Drain well and finely chop.

Step 2    

Mash butter with chopped chiles, chives, lime zest, salt, garlic, crushed red pepper and black pepper. Roll butter in parchment; freeze until firm.

Notes

Grate over chicken noodle soup or roasted tri-tip.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up