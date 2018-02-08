Ancho-Lime Butter

Eric Wolfinger
Culinary Director Justin Chapple butter us up with brilliant flavor-packed compound butters, then freezes them for quick weeknight upgrades. Slideshow: More Compound Butter Recipes
Toast ancho chiles in a small skillet over medium, turning often, until they start to blister, about 4 minutes. Transfer chiles to a bowl and cover with boiling water. Let stand for 15 minutes. Drain well and finely chop.
Mash butter with chopped chiles, chives, lime zest, salt, garlic, crushed red pepper and black pepper. Roll butter in parchment; freeze until firm.
Grate over chicken noodle soup or roasted tri-tip.
