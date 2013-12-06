Ames's Bourbon Manhattan
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Winemaker Ames Morison's father is a Manhattan fanatic who carries a laminated card with illustrations and directions for the uninitiated barkeep. The most important rules: Don't over-ice, don't shake, and do serve the drink straight up in a wineglass so not a drop gets spilled.    More Whiskey Drinks  

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 3 ounces bourbon
  • 3/4 ounce sweet vermouth
  • 6 dashes bitters
  • 1 Maraschino cherry

How to Make It

Step

Fill a shaker with ice. Add the bourbon, vermouth and bitters and stir well. Strain into a wineglass and add the cherry.

