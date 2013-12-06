Ames's Bourbon Manhattan

Winemaker Ames Morison's father is a Manhattan fanatic who carries a laminated card with illustrations and directions for the uninitiated barkeep. The most important rules: Don't over-ice, don't shake, and do serve the drink straight up in a wineglass so not a drop gets spilled. More Whiskey Drinks
How to Make It
Step
Fill a shaker with ice. Add the bourbon, vermouth and bitters and stir well. Strain into a wineglass and add the cherry.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5