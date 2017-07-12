Ambrosia Salad
Many ambrosia salads include only canned fruit, but here we mix fresh—oranges, grapefruit, pineapple and kiwi—with jarred maraschino cherries and canned mandarin orange segments for a brighter taste. Feel free to use whatever combination of fruit’s on hand. We like a ratio of about 5 cups fruit to 2 cups whipped cream. Slideshow: More Fruit Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 medium navel oranges
  • 1 medium ruby-red grapefruit
  • 2 medium kiwis
  • 1 1/2 cups bite-size fresh pineapple chunks
  • One 11-ounce can mandarin oranges, well drained
  • 1/2 cup chilled heavy cream, chilled
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup superfine sugar
  • 1/2 cup drained maraschino cherries, halved
  • 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
  • 3/4 cup mini marshmallows

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a sharp knife, peel the navel oranges and grapefruit, removing the bitter white pith. Cut between the membranes to release the segments. Halve the segments crosswise and transfer to a colander.

Step 2    

Peel the kiwis, cut into bite-size pieces and add to the colander. Add the pineapple chunks and mandarin oranges and let drain for 10 minutes.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, using a hand-held mixer, beat the heavy cream with the sour cream and sugar until doubled in volume and soft peaks form.

Step 4    

Gently pat the drained fruit dry with paper towels and transfer to a medium bowl. Add the maraschino cherries, 3/4 cup of the coconut and the mini marshmallows. Fold in the whipped cream. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with the remaining coconut.

Make Ahead

The ambrosia salad can be refrigerated for up to 4 hours.

