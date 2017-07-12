Ambrosia Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Using a sharp knife, peel the navel oranges and grapefruit, removing the bitter white pith. Cut between the membranes to release the segments. Halve the segments crosswise and transfer to a colander.

Step 2 Peel the kiwis, cut into bite-size pieces and add to the colander. Add the pineapple chunks and mandarin oranges and let drain for 10 minutes.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, using a hand-held mixer, beat the heavy cream with the sour cream and sugar until doubled in volume and soft peaks form.