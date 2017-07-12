Ambrosia Salad

Many ambrosia salads include only canned fruit, but here we mix fresh—oranges, grapefruit, pineapple and kiwi—with jarred maraschino cherries and canned mandarin orange segments for a brighter taste. Feel free to use whatever combination of fruit’s on hand. We like a ratio of about 5 cups fruit to 2 cups whipped cream. Slideshow: More Fruit Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Using a sharp knife, peel the navel oranges and grapefruit, removing the bitter white pith. Cut between the membranes to release the segments. Halve the segments crosswise and transfer to a colander.
Peel the kiwis, cut into bite-size pieces and add to the colander. Add the pineapple chunks and mandarin oranges and let drain for 10 minutes.
In a medium bowl, using a hand-held mixer, beat the heavy cream with the sour cream and sugar until doubled in volume and soft peaks form.
Gently pat the drained fruit dry with paper towels and transfer to a medium bowl. Add the maraschino cherries, 3/4 cup of the coconut and the mini marshmallows. Fold in the whipped cream. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with the remaining coconut.
Make Ahead
