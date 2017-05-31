Amberjack Crudo “Tacos” 

Sometimes the simplest dishes speak the loudest, like these delightful “tacos” from F&W Best New Chef 2017 Yoshi Okai, of Austin’s Otoko. He wraps superfresh amberjack fish (or char, salmon or yellowtail) in thin slices of crisp chayote, then lays the tacos in a mix of rice vingear and soy. The garnish—mint, Meyer lemon zest and flaky salt—is key. Slideshow: More Fish Taco Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, mix the unseasoned rice vinegar with the soy sauce and a pinch of kosher salt. Spoon the sauce into 4 small, shallow bowls or rimmed plates.
Arrange 12 of the chayote slices on a work surface and divide the fish strips among them. Fold the chayote over the fish and transfer the “tacos” to the bowls. Drizzle the olive oil evenly on top and garnish with mint, grated Meyer lemon zest and flaky sea salt. Serve the tacos right away.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: This tacos look amazing!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-16
Author Name: CharlieRumble1
Review Body: Great to share tacos!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-19
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: This crudo taco looks delicious, would be adding this one to my cook list.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-11