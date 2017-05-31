Amberjack Crudo “Tacos” 

Sometimes the simplest dishes speak the loudest, like these delightful “tacos” from F&W Best New Chef 2017 Yoshi Okai, of Austin’s Otoko. He wraps superfresh amberjack fish (or char, salmon or yellowtail) in thin slices of crisp chayote, then lays the tacos in a mix of rice vingear and soy. The garnish—mint, Meyer lemon zest and flaky salt—is key. Slideshow: More Fish Taco Recipes