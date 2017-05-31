Amberjack Crudo “Tacos” 
Bobby Fisher
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 as a starter
Yoshi Okai
July 2017

Sometimes the simplest dishes speak the loudest, like these delightful “tacos” from F&W Best New Chef 2017 Yoshi Okai, of Austin’s Otoko. He wraps superfresh amberjack fish (or char, salmon or yellowtail) in thin slices of crisp chayote, then lays the tacos in a mix of rice vingear and soy. The garnish—mint, Meyer lemon zest and flaky salt—is key. Slideshow: More Fish Taco Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 2 medium chayote, very thinly sliced lengthwise, preferably on a mandoline 
  • 6 ounces superfresh amberjack, salmon, yellowtail  or char fillets, cut into ½-inch strips 
  • 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Mint, finely grated  Meyer lemon zest and flaky sea salt, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix the unseasoned rice vinegar with the soy sauce and a pinch  of kosher salt. Spoon the sauce into 4 small, shallow bowls or rimmed plates.  

Step 2    

Arrange 12 of the chayote slices on a work surface and divide the fish strips among them. Fold the chayote over the fish and transfer the “tacos”  to the bowls. Drizzle the olive oil evenly on top and garnish with mint, grated Meyer lemon zest and flaky sea salt. Serve the tacos right away. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up