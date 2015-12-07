Amaretto Sour

Most amaretto sours are too sweet. This one, from Jeffrey Morgenthaler of Pépé Le Moko in Portland, Oregon, is perfectly balanced. If you have simple syrup, you can substitute it for the dissolved superfine sugar. Slideshow: More Fall Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the lemon juice, bourbon, amaretto, egg white and sugar mixture and shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with the lemon zest strip and brandied cherry.
