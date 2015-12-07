Amaretto Sour
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cocktail
Jeffrey Morgenthaler
January 2016

Most amaretto sours are too sweet. This one, from Jeffrey Morgenthaler of Pépé Le Moko in Portland, Oregon, is perfectly balanced. If you have simple syrup, you can substitute it for the dissolved superfine sugar. Slideshow: More Fall Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 ounce overproof bourbon
  • 1/2 ounce amaretto
  • 1/2 ounce beaten egg white
  • 1 teaspoon superfine sugar dissolved in 1/2 teaspoon water
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon zest strip, for garnish
  • 1 brandied cherry, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the lemon juice, bourbon, amaretto, egg white and sugar mixture and shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with the lemon zest strip and brandied cherry.

