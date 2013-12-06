Amaretto Semifreddo with Chocolate Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Cristina Rastelli and Mauro Rastelli
October 2000

 Beautiful Desserts Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons amaretto liqueur
  • 6 ounces amaretti cookies, crushed (about 2 1/2 cups)
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium stainless-steel bowl, whisk the eggs with the sugar and amaretto liqueur. Set the bowl over a large saucepan of simmering water and whisk constantly until the mixture turns bright yellow and thickens, about 10 minutes. Do not let the eggs get too hot or they will scramble. Remove the bowl from the heat and continue whisking for a few minutes to cool the mixture slightly. Set aside and let cool to room temperature, then fold in the amaretti.

Step 2    

In a large stainless-steel bowl, beat the cream to soft peaks. Fold the cream into the egg mixture. Spoon the semifreddo into an airtight container, cover with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, at least 6 hours or up to 5 days.

Step 3    

Remove the semifreddo from the freezer and let stand at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes to soften slightly. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt the chocolate over low heat, stirring occasionally. Scoop the semifreddo into flutes or parfait glasses, drizzle with the melted chocolate and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Match the sweetness of this frozen-custard dessert with an equally sweet, rich, honeyed wine.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up