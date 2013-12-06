Amaretto Semifreddo with Chocolate Sauce

Step 1

In a medium stainless-steel bowl, whisk the eggs with the sugar and amaretto liqueur. Set the bowl over a large saucepan of simmering water and whisk constantly until the mixture turns bright yellow and thickens, about 10 minutes. Do not let the eggs get too hot or they will scramble. Remove the bowl from the heat and continue whisking for a few minutes to cool the mixture slightly. Set aside and let cool to room temperature, then fold in the amaretti.