Amaranth Porridge with Maple, Almonds and Cranberries
© Emily Farris
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
December 2014

Try this new twist on an ancient grain—amaranth porridge with maple syrup, almonds and cranberries. Slideshow: Whole Grain Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups almond milk
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup amaranth
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring the milk and water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the amaranth, reduce the heat to low and cover. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is absorbed and the amaranth is tender.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350º. Place the sliced almonds on a single layer on a baking sheet and bake for five minutes, or until just beginning to brown. Remove from the oven and set aside.

Step 3    

Remove the amaranth from the heat and stir in the butter and maple syrup. Divide between serving bowls and top with almonds, cranberries and a drizzle of maple syrup.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up