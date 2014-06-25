Amaranth Porridge with Maple, Almonds and Cranberries

Try this new twist on an ancient grain—amaranth porridge with maple syrup, almonds and cranberries. Slideshow: Whole Grain Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Bring the milk and water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the amaranth, reduce the heat to low and cover. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is absorbed and the amaranth is tender.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350º. Place the sliced almonds on a single layer on a baking sheet and bake for five minutes, or until just beginning to brown. Remove from the oven and set aside.
Remove the amaranth from the heat and stir in the butter and maple syrup. Divide between serving bowls and top with almonds, cranberries and a drizzle of maple syrup.
