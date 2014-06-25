Amaranth Porridge with Maple, Almonds and Cranberries

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring the milk and water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the amaranth, reduce the heat to low and cover. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is absorbed and the amaranth is tender.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350º. Place the sliced almonds on a single layer on a baking sheet and bake for five minutes, or until just beginning to brown. Remove from the oven and set aside.