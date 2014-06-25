Amaranth "Polenta" with Wild Mushrooms
© Emily Farris
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
November 2014

This amaranth "polenta" is topped with sautéed shallots and wild mushrooms and is gluten-free. Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken stock (See Note)
  • 1 cup amaranth
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons finely minced shallots
  • 1 tablespoon finely minced garlic
  • 1 pound mixed wild mushrooms, such as oyster and shiitake, stemmed and coarsely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon finely minced fresh thyme

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring the stock to a boil in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the amaranth, reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 25 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed and the amaranth is tender, stirring occasionally. Remove the amaranth from the heat and stir in the butter and cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large stockpot, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Sauté the shallots and garlic for two minutes. Add mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and sauté for five minutes, until golden brown.

Step 3    

Divide amaranth between serving bowls, top with mushrooms, garnish with fresh thyme and serve.

Notes

If eating a gluten-free diet and using store-bought broth, check to make sure it's gluten-free.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up