Amaranth "Polenta" with Wild Mushrooms

This amaranth "polenta" is topped with sautéed shallots and wild mushrooms and is gluten-free. Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Recipes
How to Make It
Bring the stock to a boil in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the amaranth, reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 25 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed and the amaranth is tender, stirring occasionally. Remove the amaranth from the heat and stir in the butter and cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, in a large stockpot, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Sauté the shallots and garlic for two minutes. Add mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and sauté for five minutes, until golden brown.
Divide amaranth between serving bowls, top with mushrooms, garnish with fresh thyme and serve.
Notes
If eating a gluten-free diet and using store-bought broth, check to make sure it's gluten-free.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5