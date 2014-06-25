Amaranth Breakfast Porridge
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
A crunchy popped topping adds great texture to this warm, creamy amaranth breakfast porridge. Slideshow: Whole Grain Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups amaranth, divided
  • 2 cups almond milk
  • 2 cups water
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • Butter, for serving
  • Heavy cream, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large sauté pan over moderately high heat. Add amaranth two tablespoons at a time. The amaranth should begin to pop within five seconds of hitting the pan. Shake the pan gently, until the amaranth is popped, about 20 seconds total. Transfer the popped amaranth to a bowl and repeat the process until you have 1/2 cup of popped amaranth.

Step 2    

Bring the milk and water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the remaining 1 cup of amaranth, reduce the heat to low and cover. Simmer for 30 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed and the amaranth tender, stirring occasionally. Remove the amaranth from the heat and stir in the butter and sugar. Serve warm, topped with a pat of butter and drizzle of fresh cream, and garnished with the popped amaranth.

