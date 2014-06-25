Amaranth Breakfast Cereal with Blueberries
© Emily Farris
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
June 2014

This hearty, hot amaranth breakfast cereal with blueberries, maple syrup and cream will warm you up on a cold day. Slideshow: More Great Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups almond milk
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup amaranth
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1/2 cup fresh whipping cream
  • Raw sugar, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring the milk and water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the amaranth and reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is absorbed and the amaranth is tender.

Step 2    

Remove the amaranth from the heat and stir in the butter and maple syrup. Divide between serving bowls and top with blueberries, a drizzle of cream and a sprinkle of raw sugar.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up