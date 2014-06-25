This hearty, hot amaranth breakfast cereal with blueberries, maple syrup and cream will warm you up on a cold day. Slideshow: More Great Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring the milk and water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the amaranth and reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is absorbed and the amaranth is tender.
Step 2
Remove the amaranth from the heat and stir in the butter and maple syrup. Divide between serving bowls and top with blueberries, a drizzle of cream and a sprinkle of raw sugar.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5