Alsatian Pizza
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10 as an appetizer
Norm Hardie
August 2015

This twist on a traditional Alsatian tarte flambée gets topped with aged cheddar and smoky speck (a cured ham similar to prosciutto). Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound pizza dough
  • All-purpose flour, for dusting
  • 2/3 cup crème fraîche
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Freshly grated nutmeg
  • 2/3 cup shredded aged cheddar cheese
  • 4 ounces thinly sliced speck
  • 1 medium Vidalia onion, thinly sliced (1 1/3 cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set a pizza stone on the bottom rack of the oven and preheat to 500° for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Cut the pizza dough in half and roll into balls. On a lightly floured surface, roll out each ball of dough to an 11-inch round. Transfer each round  to a sheet of parchment paper. Spread half of the crème fraîche over 1 dough round and season with salt, pepper  and nutmeg. Top with half of the cheddar, speck and onion. Slide the parchment paper onto the hot pizza stone and bake until the pizza is crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a work surface, cut into wedges and serve hot. Repeat with the remaining dough round and toppings.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this rustic pizza with an Alsace blend.

