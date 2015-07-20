Alsatian Pizza

Step 2

Cut the pizza dough in half and roll into balls. On a lightly floured surface, roll out each ball of dough to an 11-inch round. Transfer each round to a sheet of parchment paper. Spread half of the crème fraîche over 1 dough round and season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Top with half of the cheddar, speck and onion. Slide the parchment paper onto the hot pizza stone and bake until the pizza is crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a work surface, cut into wedges and serve hot. Repeat with the remaining dough round and toppings.