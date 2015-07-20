Alsatian Pizza

This twist on a traditional Alsatian tarte flambée gets topped with aged cheddar and smoky speck (a cured ham similar to prosciutto). Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes
How to Make It
Set a pizza stone on the bottom rack of the oven and preheat to 500° for 30 minutes.
Cut the pizza dough in half and roll into balls. On a lightly floured surface, roll out each ball of dough to an 11-inch round. Transfer each round to a sheet of parchment paper. Spread half of the crème fraîche over 1 dough round and season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Top with half of the cheddar, speck and onion. Slide the parchment paper onto the hot pizza stone and bake until the pizza is crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a work surface, cut into wedges and serve hot. Repeat with the remaining dough round and toppings.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5