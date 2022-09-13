Vegetables Potatoes Aloo Matar (Indian Potato and Green Pea Curry) A blend of fresh ginger, garlic, and jalapeño chile forms the aromatic base for this vegetarian curry from chef Chintan Pandya of New York's Dhamaka. Studded with russet potatoes and sweet green peas, this Aloo Matar is rich and satisfying, with a touch of warm ghee stirred in just before serving. By Chintan Pandya Published on September 13, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 8 Ingredients 2 tablespoons neutral cooking oil (such as grapeseed oil or vegetable oil) 1 teaspoon cumin seeds 1 large (12-ounce) red onion, finely chopped (about 1 1/3 cups) 1 ½ tablespoons finely chopped (and seeded, if desired) jalapeño chile (from 1 chile) 1 tablespoon finely chopped peeled fresh ginger (from 1 [2-inch] piece ginger) 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic (from 3 garlic cloves) 1 tablespoon ground coriander 2 teaspoons ground turmeric 1 ½ teaspoons red chile powder (preferably Deggi) 3 large (4-ounce) plum tomatoes, finely chopped (about 1 1/2 cups) 2 tablespoons kosher salt 2 ½ pounds russet potatoes, peeled and chopped into 1-inch pieces (about 6 cups) 4 cups hot water 1 ½ cups thawed frozen green peas ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro 3 tablespoons ghee Directions Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Stir in cumin seeds; cook, stirring constantly, until lightly toasted and aromatic, about 1 minute. Stir in onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to caramelize, about 8 minutes. Stir in jalapeño, ginger, and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in coriander, turmeric, and chile powder; cook, stirring constantly, until mixture is fragrant and spices are lightly toasted, about 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes and salt until fully combined and mixture forms a paste. Stir potatoes into mixture in Dutch oven; cook, stirring often, 5 minutes. Stir in 4 cups hot water, ensuring potatoes are fully covered. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium; cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are almost fork-tender, about 12 minutes. Stir in green peas and cilantro; cook, stirring occasionally, until peas are heated through and potatoes are fork-tender, about 2 minutes. Stir in ghee until melted and combined, about 1 minute. Serve hot. Make Ahead Aloo matar may be kept covered and chilled for 3 days. Note Buy Deggi red chile powder at Indian grocery stores or at foodsofnations.com. Suggested Pairing Light-bodied cru Beaujolais: Clos de la Roilette Fleurie Print