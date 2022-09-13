Aloo Matar (Indian Potato and Green Pea Curry)

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Stir in cumin seeds; cook, stirring constantly, until lightly toasted and aromatic, about 1 minute. Stir in onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to caramelize, about 8 minutes. Stir in jalapeño, ginger, and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in coriander, turmeric, and chile powder; cook, stirring constantly, until mixture is fragrant and spices are lightly toasted, about 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes and salt until fully combined and mixture forms a paste.