Aloo Gobi
Active Time
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
December 2013

This is a light, fresh-tasting version of the amply seasoned classic Indian dish of potatoes and cauliflower. Slideshow: Healthy Indian Dishes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 3 baking potatoes (1 1/2 pounds), peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 small head of cauliflower (1 pound), cut into 1-inch florets
  • 3 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon brown mustard seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 12 curry leaves (optional)
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 large tomato, chopped
  • 1/3 cup frozen peas, thawed
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • Chopped cilantro, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the potatoes and cauliflower and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden in spots, 7 to 8 minutes. Stir in the garlic, ginger, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, coriander and curry leaves and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper and add 1 1/2 cups of water. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in the tomato, peas and butter and cook for 2 minutes longer. Transfer the aloo gobi to a platter, garnish with the cilantro and serve.

