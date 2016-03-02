Almond Tartlets with Plum Cream

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pastry In a bowl, beat the butter with the sugar at medium speed until fluffy. Fold in both flours, the almond extract and half of the beaten egg; reserve the rest of the egg for another use. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate the pastry for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350°. Divide the pastry into 18 equal pieces. Press each piece evenly into the bottom and up the sides of a 1-ounce tartlet mold (our molds were 4-by-1 3/4-by-1/3 inches). Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until the pastry is golden and set. Transfer to a rack to cool completely. Remove the tartlet shells from the molds.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the plum toppings In a saucepan, combine two-thirds of the chopped plums with the sugar and 2 tablespoons of water; bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until very thick, about 30 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and cook until slightly reduced,

5 minutes. Transfer to a blender and puree until smooth. Scrape the puree into a bowl and let cool; cover and refrigerate until firm and cold.

Step 4 In a small saucepan, combine the cream with the remaining plums and all of the crushed plum pits. Bring just to a simmer and cook over low heat until the cream is reduced to 1 1/4 cups, about 30 minutes. Strain the cream into a medium bowl and let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, 1 hour.