Almond Shortbread Cookies
© Con Poulos
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2 dozen
Kay Chun
March 2016

F&W’s Kay Chun gives her crisp cookies a deeply nutty flavor with sliced almonds, almond butter and almond meal. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup almond meal
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup smooth unsalted roasted almond butter
  • 1/2 cup refined coconut oil, melted
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup turbinado sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. 

Step 2    

Spread the sliced almonds in a pie plate and bake for about 8 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then coarsely chop.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the almond meal and salt. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer at medium speed, beat the almond butter with the coconut oil, both sugars and the vanilla until well blended, about 1 minute. Beat in the flour mixture and chopped almonds just until combined.  

Step 4    

Scoop 2-tablespoon-size mounds of dough onto the prepared baking sheet 1 inch apart and flatten to a 1/4-inch thickness. Bake the cookies for 15 to 18 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be refrigerated in an airtight container for 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up