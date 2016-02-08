Almond Shortbread Cookies

F&W’s Kay Chun gives her crisp cookies a deeply nutty flavor with sliced almonds, almond butter and almond meal. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Spread the sliced almonds in a pie plate and bake for about 8 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then coarsely chop.
In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the almond meal and salt. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer at medium speed, beat the almond butter with the coconut oil, both sugars and the vanilla until well blended, about 1 minute. Beat in the flour mixture and chopped almonds just until combined.
Scoop 2-tablespoon-size mounds of dough onto the prepared baking sheet 1 inch apart and flatten to a 1/4-inch thickness. Bake the cookies for 15 to 18 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Kyu Kim
Review Body: Taste wise, these are delicious ! Coconut oil flavor is a little too dominant though. But my main criticism is how delicate these cookies are - maybe I didn't flatten them enough but you can't touch them (even with a spatula) without it coming off...
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-01-18