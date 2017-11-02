Almond Rice Pudding with Sweet Cherry Sauce and Caramel Cream 

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring 1 1/4 cups of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Stir in the milk and one of the vanilla bean pods and its seeds and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Immediately stir in 6 tablespoons of the sugar and 2 pinches of salt. Let cool, then discard the vanilla bean pod. Cover the rice pudding and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, combine 1/4 cup of the cherry juice with 1/2 cup of the sugar and the remaining vanilla bean pod and its seeds and bring to a boil over high heat. In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1 3/4 cups of cherry juice with the cornstarch and pour into the saucepan. Continue to cook over high heat, whisking, until the sauce turns clear, about 4 minutes. Discard the vanilla bean pod. Stir in the cherries and keep the sauce warm.

Step 3 In another medium saucepan, cook the remaining 1 cup of sugar over moderate heat, stirring, until a golden caramel forms, about 9 minutes; brush down the side of the pan with a wet pastry brush if crystals form. While whisking, slowly and carefully pour the boiling water into the caramel. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool.

Step 4 In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat 1 1/4 cups of the cream until soft peaks form. Using a spatula, fold the caramel into the whipped cream.