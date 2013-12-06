Almond Pudding
Serves : 6
Ernie Craumer and Callie Craumer
August 1998

The signature component of this lightly sweet pudding is almond flour, which is available at health food stores (so is the rice flour). Alternatively, 2 ounces of finely ground blanched almonds substituted for the almond flour will give the pudding a coarser texture.    Beautiful Desserts  

Ingredients

  • 3 cups milk
  • 1/4 cup rice flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup almond flour
  • 1/4 cup unsalted pistachios or sliced almonds, lightly crushed (optional)

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup of the milk with the rice flour. In a medium saucepan, combine the remaining 2 1/2 cups of milk, the sugar and the almond flour and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Stir one-quarter of the boiling milk mixture into the dissolved rice flour, then return it to the pan and bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring, for 30 minutes. Pour the pudding into a bowl. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface and refrigerate until chilled. Scoop the pudding into stemmed glasses and sprinkle with the crushed nuts.

