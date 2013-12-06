Almond Pudding

Step

In a medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup of the milk with the rice flour. In a medium saucepan, combine the remaining 2 1/2 cups of milk, the sugar and the almond flour and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Stir one-quarter of the boiling milk mixture into the dissolved rice flour, then return it to the pan and bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring, for 30 minutes. Pour the pudding into a bowl. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface and refrigerate until chilled. Scoop the pudding into stemmed glasses and sprinkle with the crushed nuts.