Almond-Poached Chicken Salad 

In a twist on an ordinary green salad with chicken, Food & Wine’s Laura Rege poaches chicken breasts in almond milk before cooling, shredding and mixing with crunchy and colorful purple cauliflower, radishes and fresh herbs. To give the dish an extra boost of almond flavor, she finishes it with a sprinkle of salted almonds. Slideshow: More Chicken Breast Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, cover the chicken with the almond milk. Add 1 tablespoon of salt and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Flip the chicken and gently simmer until cooked through, about 7 minutes. Remove the chicken from the poaching liquid and transfer to a plate. Let rest for 15 minutes, then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cool. Shred the meat. Discard the chicken poaching liquid.
In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Add the cooled shredded chicken, the cauliflower and radishes. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Gently fold in the watercress, dill, basil and the 1/2 cup of almonds. Transfer the salad to plates, garnish with more chopped almonds and serve.
