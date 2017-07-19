Almond-Poached Chicken Salad 

Step 1

In a medium saucepan, cover the chicken with the almond milk. Add 1 tablespoon of salt and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Flip the chicken and gently simmer until cooked through, about 7 minutes. Remove the chicken from the poaching liquid and transfer to a plate. Let rest for 15 minutes, then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cool. Shred the meat. Discard the chicken poaching liquid.