Almond Oats with  Muesli and Skyr 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, combine the 11/2 cups of blanched almonds with 2 teaspoons of the birch syrup, the apricot seed and a large pinch of salt. Add 3 cups of water. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2 Line a fine sieve with cheesecloth and set it over a medium bowl. Transfer the almond mixture to a blender. Puree on high speed until very smooth, about 5 minutes. Strain the nut milk into the bowl, pressing on the solids; you should have 2 cups of milk. Discard the solids.

Step 3 Line the sieve again with cheesecloth and set it over a large bowl. Return the nut milk to the blender and add the dates, vanilla bean and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Puree on high speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Strain the nut milk into the bowl. Stir in 1 cup of the old-fashioned oats along with the steel-cut oats and flaxseeds. Cover and refrigerate the oats overnight.

Step 4 Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a small offset spatula, spread the skyr on the baking sheet until about 1/8 inch thick. Place four 4-inch round ring molds over the yogurt. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, at least 1 hour.

Step 5 Preheat the oven to 275°. In a medium bowl, combine the remaining 1 1/2 cups of old- fashioned oats with the melilot, melted butter, 1/2 teaspoon salt and the remaining 4 teaspoons of birch syrup. Spread in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake the muesli for about 40 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes or so, until light golden brown. Let cool.

Step 6 Increase the oven temperature to 300°. Spread the almonds in a pie plate and toast for 20 minutes, until browned. Transfer to a food processor and let cool completely. Add the sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt and process until a paste forms.