Almond Oats with  Muesli and Skyr 

At L.A.’s Destroyer, F&W Best New Chef 2017 Jordan Kahn takes breakfast to new heights. Here, for instance, he makes overnight oats in homemade almond milk, then serves that with roasted almond butter, muesli and a sheet of frozen skyr. It’s a crazy but wonderful combination of many breakfast classics in one. Slideshow: More Oat Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine the 11/2 cups of blanched almonds with 2 teaspoons of the birch syrup, the apricot seed and a large pinch of salt. Add 3 cups of water. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Line a fine sieve with cheesecloth and set it over a medium bowl. Transfer the almond mixture to a blender. Puree on high speed until very smooth, about 5 minutes. Strain the nut milk into the bowl, pressing on the solids; you should have 2 cups of milk. Discard the solids.
Line the sieve again with cheesecloth and set it over a large bowl. Return the nut milk to the blender and add the dates, vanilla bean and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Puree on high speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Strain the nut milk into the bowl. Stir in 1 cup of the old-fashioned oats along with the steel-cut oats and flaxseeds. Cover and refrigerate the oats overnight.
Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a small offset spatula, spread the skyr on the baking sheet until about 1/8 inch thick. Place four 4-inch round ring molds over the yogurt. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, at least 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 275°. In a medium bowl, combine the remaining 1 1/2 cups of old- fashioned oats with the melilot, melted butter, 1/2 teaspoon salt and the remaining 4 teaspoons of birch syrup. Spread in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake the muesli for about 40 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes or so, until light golden brown. Let cool.
Increase the oven temperature to 300°. Spread the almonds in a pie plate and toast for 20 minutes, until browned. Transfer to a food processor and let cool completely. Add the sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt and process until a paste forms.
Spoon the almond butter into 4 bowls (they will need to be at least 5 inches round at the top) and top with the 1/2 cup of currants, the overnight oats and the muesli. Using a Microplane, grate some blanched almonds over the muesli. Using an offset spatula, remove the skyr in the ring molds and gently press the rounds out of the molds. Place on top of the bowls, garnish with more currants and serve immediately.
Birch syrup, dried apricot seeds and melilot (also known as sweet clover) can all be purchased on amazon.com. If birch syrup is not available, you can substitute maple syrup.
