Almond-Meringue Cookies

Venice-based blogger Skye McAlpine bakes these cookies at a low temperature so the outsides get crisp while the middles stay chewy. You can swap another nut for the almonds if you prefer. Slideshow: More Meringue Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the almonds in a cake pan and bake until lightly toasted, about 8 minutes. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop. Reduce the oven temperature to 225°.
Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper and coat lightly with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites at low speed until foamy. At moderately high speed, beat in the sugar 1 tablespoon at a time; continue beating until glossy, firm peaks form, about 10 minutes. Fold in the almonds.
Scoop fifteen 2-tablespoon-size mounds of the meringue onto each of the prepared baking sheets. Bake for 1 hour, until the meringues are firm. Turn the oven off; leave the cookies in for 30 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool.
Make Ahead
