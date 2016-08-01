Almond-Meringue Cookies
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 30
Skye McAlpine
September 2016

Venice-based blogger Skye McAlpine bakes these cookies at a low temperature so the outsides get crisp while the middles stay chewy. You can swap another nut for the almonds if you prefer. Slideshow: More Meringue Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup whole raw almonds
  • 4 cold large egg whites
  • 1 cup superfine sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the almonds in a cake pan and bake until lightly toasted, about 8 minutes. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop. Reduce the oven temperature to 225°.

Step 2    

Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper and coat lightly with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites at low speed until foamy. At moderately high speed, beat in the sugar 1 tablespoon at a time; continue beating until glossy, firm peaks form, about 10 minutes. Fold in the almonds.

Step 3    

Scoop fifteen 2-tablespoon-size mounds of the meringue onto each of the prepared baking sheets. Bake for 1 hour, until the meringues are firm. Turn the oven off; leave the cookies in for 30 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool.

Make Ahead

The meringue cookies can be kept in an airtight container for a week.

