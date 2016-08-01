Almond-Meringue Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the almonds in a cake pan and bake until lightly toasted, about 8 minutes. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop. Reduce the oven temperature to 225°.

Step 2 Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper and coat lightly with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites at low speed until foamy. At moderately high speed, beat in the sugar 1 tablespoon at a time; continue beating until glossy, firm peaks form, about 10 minutes. Fold in the almonds.