Almond Linzer Heart Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter and the 3/4 cup of confectioners’ sugar at low speed until well blended, then beat at medium-high speed until smooth and lightened, scraping down the side of the bowl, about 5 minutes. At low speed, add the flour, potato starch and salt and beat just until the dough comes together; it will be quite soft. Scrape the dough onto a sheet of parchment paper and pat 1 inch thick. Top with another sheet of parchment paper and roll out 1/4 inch thick. Transfer the dough to a baking sheet and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 2 Meanwhile, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small saucepan, combine the granulated sugar with 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil. Add the chopped almonds and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the syrup is reduced by half and thick, about 15 minutes. Drain the almonds in a sieve. Spread on the prepared sheet in a single layer and let cool completely.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 more baking sheets with parchment paper. Using a 2-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter, stamp out cookies and arrange them 1 inch apart on the prepared sheets. Using a smaller heart-shaped cookie cutter, stamp out the centers of half of the cookies. Transfer the whole cookies to 1 prepared baking sheet and the cutout cookies to another. Gather all of the scraps and reroll between 2 sheets of parchment to stamp out more cookies. Scatter the candied almonds on top of the cookies with the centers cut out and press gently to help them adhere.

Step 4 Bake the cookies for about 18 minutes, rotating and shifting the pans halfway through, until golden around the edges. Transfer to racks to cool completely.