Almond Flour Pancakes

Meanwhile, in a small mixing bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, buttermilk, 1 tablespoon of melted butter, vanilla, cinnamon and salt. Add to the almond flour mixture and stir to incorporate. Fold in the whipped egg whites.

Step 4

In a large nonstick skillet, melt one tablespoon of butter over moderate heat. When the butter has melted and the foam has begun to subside, pour batter into the pan using a 1/8-cup measuring cup (or whatever size you prefer), leaving space between the pancakes. Cook two minutes on the first side, then flip, and cook for one more minute. Repeat with the remaining butter and batter. Serve immediately or place in a preheated 200º oven for up to 10 minutes.