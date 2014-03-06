Almond Flour Pancakes
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
March 2014

These gluten-free almond flour pancakes are crispy on the edges and fluffy in the middle—just the way a good pancake should be. Slideshow: Pancake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups almond flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 3 eggs, yolks and whites separated
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 5 tablespoon unsalted butter—1 melted, the remaining 4 at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the almond flour and baking soda. Set aside.

Step 2    

In a stand mixer, whisk the egg whites on low, gradually increasing the speed to medium. Beat until soft peaks form.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small mixing bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, buttermilk, 1 tablespoon of melted butter, vanilla, cinnamon and salt. Add to the almond flour mixture and stir to incorporate. Fold in the whipped egg whites.

Step 4    

In a large nonstick skillet, melt one tablespoon of butter over moderate heat. When the butter has melted and the foam has begun to subside, pour batter into the pan using a 1/8-cup measuring cup (or whatever size you prefer), leaving space between the pancakes. Cook two minutes on the first side, then flip, and cook for one more minute. Repeat with the remaining butter and batter. Serve immediately or place in a preheated 200º oven for up to 10 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up