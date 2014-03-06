These gluten-free almond flour pancakes are crispy on the edges and fluffy in the middle—just the way a good pancake should be. Slideshow: Pancake Recipes
How to Make It
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the almond flour and baking soda. Set aside.
In a stand mixer, whisk the egg whites on low, gradually increasing the speed to medium. Beat until soft peaks form.
Meanwhile, in a small mixing bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, buttermilk, 1 tablespoon of melted butter, vanilla, cinnamon and salt. Add to the almond flour mixture and stir to incorporate. Fold in the whipped egg whites.
In a large nonstick skillet, melt one tablespoon of butter over moderate heat. When the butter has melted and the foam has begun to subside, pour batter into the pan using a 1/8-cup measuring cup (or whatever size you prefer), leaving space between the pancakes. Cook two minutes on the first side, then flip, and cook for one more minute. Repeat with the remaining butter and batter. Serve immediately or place in a preheated 200º oven for up to 10 minutes.
Author Name: Aimée Farina Schnipke
Review Body: Way too much baking soda. I followed the recipe, although the amount of baking soda called for gave me pause. I should've followed my instincts, because the entire batch had the bitter taste of unreacted baking soda.
Date Published: 2017-03-21