Almond Flour Fudge Brownies

Review Body: So salty, almost inedible, to me. I wondered, when he recipe called for 1 tsp kosher salt, and have, since looked up other recipes, and only 1/2 tsp used.

Author Name: @OliveBeer

Review Body: I’ve had a lot of almond flour brownie recipes but this was great. Make sure to use unsalted butter since salt is being added to the recipe. Unless you’re like me and don’t mind it salty. I used land o lakes olive oil and sea salt butter. The only thing I noticed was it probably needed maybe 5 more minutes in the oven since the center was inbetween goey and firm.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2018-03-02