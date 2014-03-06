Almond Flour Fudge Brownies
© Emily Farris
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 16
Emily Farris
August 2014

Almond flour makes for perfectly gooey gluten-free brownies. Slideshow: Gluten-Free Desserts

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup almond flour
  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350º. Place the butter and chocolate chips in a large glass bowl over a pot of gently boiling water. Whisk together until the butter and chocolate are melted and well combined. Set aside and let cool for five minutes.

Step 2    

In a bowl, whisk together the almond flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar and vanilla.

Step 3    

Whisk the cooled chocolate and butter mixture into the egg and sugar mixture. When combined, mix into the dry ingredients. Pour into a buttered 8-by-8-inch baking pan and bake for 25 minutes.

