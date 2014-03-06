Almond Flour Fudge Brownies

Almond flour makes for perfectly gooey gluten-free brownies. Slideshow: Gluten-Free Desserts
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350º. Place the butter and chocolate chips in a large glass bowl over a pot of gently boiling water. Whisk together until the butter and chocolate are melted and well combined. Set aside and let cool for five minutes.
In a bowl, whisk together the almond flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar and vanilla.
Whisk the cooled chocolate and butter mixture into the egg and sugar mixture. When combined, mix into the dry ingredients. Pour into a buttered 8-by-8-inch baking pan and bake for 25 minutes.
Author Name: Kozie Smith Bartow
Review Body: So salty, almost inedible, to me. I wondered, when he recipe called for 1 tsp kosher salt, and have, since looked up other recipes, and only 1/2 tsp used.
Date Published: 2017-07-21
Author Name: @OliveBeer
Review Body: I’ve had a lot of almond flour brownie recipes but this was great. Make sure to use unsalted butter since salt is being added to the recipe. Unless you’re like me and don’t mind it salty. I used land o lakes olive oil and sea salt butter. The only thing I noticed was it probably needed maybe 5 more minutes in the oven since the center was inbetween goey and firm.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-03-02
Author Name: Seren Bruce
Review Body: Great recipe, made with extra cocoa and no chocolate chips, plus stevia blend instead of sugar. I also added cacao nibs and almond slivers. Mine took 28 minutes to bake.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-04
Author Name: Maja Ignaczewska
Review Body: Yum yum yum! Great recipe.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-06
Author Name: Scott Trippi
Review Body: Best Brownies ever!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-18