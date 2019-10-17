Almond Dukkah
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 cup
By Alecia Moore and Robbie Graham-Wise
November 2019

Dukkah is an Egyptian condiment made up of toasted nuts and seeds, ground to a powder. Sprinkled over salads, soups, dips, or even a pool of oil, it adds a warm flavor and delightful crunch.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup blanched almonds
  • 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
  • 1 tablespoon cumin seeds
  • 2 tablespoons salted roasted sunflower seed kernels
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
  • 2 teaspoons pure maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Toast almonds and fennel seeds in a small skillet over low, stirring often, until fragrant and slightly darkened, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a small plate, and let cool 5 minutes. Roughly chop almonds.

Step 2    

Place cumin seeds in skillet, and toast over low, stirring often, until fragrant, about 45 seconds. Transfer to a work surface, and lightly crush with the flat side of a large knife.

Step 3    

Stir together chopped almonds, fennel seeds, crushed cumin seeds, sunflower seed kernels, sesame seeds, maple syrup, paprika, and salt in a small bowl until thoroughly combined. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Make Ahead

Dukkah can be made up to 1 week in advance.

