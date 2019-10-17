Almond Dukkah

Dukkah is an Egyptian condiment made up of toasted nuts and seeds, ground to a powder. Sprinkled over salads, soups, dips, or even a pool of oil, it adds a warm flavor and delightful crunch.
How to Make It
Toast almonds and fennel seeds in a small skillet over low, stirring often, until fragrant and slightly darkened, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a small plate, and let cool 5 minutes. Roughly chop almonds.
Place cumin seeds in skillet, and toast over low, stirring often, until fragrant, about 45 seconds. Transfer to a work surface, and lightly crush with the flat side of a large knife.
Stir together chopped almonds, fennel seeds, crushed cumin seeds, sunflower seed kernels, sesame seeds, maple syrup, paprika, and salt in a small bowl until thoroughly combined. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.