Almond Dukkah

How to Make It

Step 1 Toast almonds and fennel seeds in a small skillet over low, stirring often, until fragrant and slightly darkened, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a small plate, and let cool 5 minutes. Roughly chop almonds.

Step 2 Place cumin seeds in skillet, and toast over low, stirring often, until fragrant, about 45 seconds. Transfer to a work surface, and lightly crush with the flat side of a large knife.