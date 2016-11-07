Almond Crescents 

Author Name: ElyseLaForest

Review Body: I know food in magazine pictures is produced by food stylists, but there is NO WAY to approximate the look of these cookies with this dough. My husband rolled some cookies on the granite counter, but to get them crescent shaped, the cookies are the size of small hot dogs. I rolled some into finger sized cylinders (also on the counter) but there is no way to bend them without breaking the dough. We both felt that warm dough was easier to work than refrigerated as the recipe called for. So they don't look very appealing, and the taste is only so so. Very disappointing.

Review Rating: 1

Date Published: 2016-12-24