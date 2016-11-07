Almond Crescents 

Dorie Greenspan’s Eastern European–inspired cookies, sometimes called kipfel, have the perfect buttery crumb and a nutty bite from almond flour. For the holidays, we dust them with confectioners’ sugar, but they are also great dusted with granulated sugar and eaten year-round. Slideshow: More Almond Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350° and line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the granulated sugar and salt at medium speed until light and fluffy, 3 minutes. Beat in both extracts. Reduce the speed to low and add both flours, mixing until just combined. Refrigerate the dough until firm, about 30 minutes.
Scoop 12 rounded tablespoonfuls of the dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Using your hands, roll each ball into a 4-inch rope, then shape into a crescent; return to the baking sheet. If the dough gets too soft, refrigerate until firm. Bake the cookies, rotating the sheet halfway through baking, until lightly browned around the edges, 13 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool for 5 minutes.
Sift the 1 1/2 cups of confectioners’ sugar into a shallow bowl. Dredge the warm cookies in the confectioners’ sugar; return to the rack and let cool completely. Repeat the baking and dredging with the remaining dough. Dust the cookies with additional confectioners’ sugar before serving.
Author Name: ElyseLaForest
Review Body: I know food in magazine pictures is produced by food stylists, but there is NO WAY to approximate the look of these cookies with this dough. My husband rolled some cookies on the granite counter, but to get them crescent shaped, the cookies are the size of small hot dogs. I rolled some into finger sized cylinders (also on the counter) but there is no way to bend them without breaking the dough. We both felt that warm dough was easier to work than refrigerated as the recipe called for. So they don't look very appealing, and the taste is only so so. Very disappointing.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-12-24
Author Name: Debbie Johnson
Review Body: Making these now and I think something must be missing from the recipe ? There is not enough liquid - I can't even make a ball out of the dough. I know they are supposed to be crumbly...... I softened the butter on the counter overnight, not sure what else I could have done differently...
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-12-23
Author Name: Sara Nichols
Review Body: I have made these three times. They have turned out excellent and I received many compliments. Be sure to cool the dough before shaping as even the warming during the process (or in toddler hands :) ) makes it pretty much unmanageable.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-27