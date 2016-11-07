Almond Crescents 
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 36
Dorie Greenspan
December 2016

Dorie Greenspan’s Eastern European–inspired cookies, sometimes called kipfel, have the perfect buttery crumb and a nutty bite from almond flour. For the holidays, we dust them with confectioners’ sugar, but they are also great dusted with granulated sugar and eaten year-round.  Slideshow: More Almond Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened 
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar 
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure almond extract 
  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour 
  • 1 1/3 cups almond flour 
  • 1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar, plus more for dusting 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the granulated sugar and salt at medium speed until light and fluffy, 3 minutes. Beat in both extracts. Reduce the speed to low and add both flours, mixing until just combined. Refrigerate the dough until firm, about 30 minutes. 

Step 2    

Scoop 12 rounded tablespoonfuls of the dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Using your hands, roll each ball into  a 4-inch rope, then shape into  a crescent; return to the baking sheet. If the dough gets too soft, refrigerate until firm.  Bake the cookies, rotating the sheet halfway through  baking, until lightly browned around the edges, 13 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool for 5 minutes. 

Step 3    

Sift the 1 1/2 cups of confectioners’ sugar into a shallow bowl. Dredge the warm cookies in the confectioners’ sugar; return to the rack and let cool completely. Repeat the baking and dredging with the remaining dough. Dust the cookies with additional confectioners’ sugar before serving.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up