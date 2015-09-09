Almond-Coconut Orange Cake
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Alice Quillet and Anna Trattles
October 2015

This easy and supermoist coconut-macaroon-like cake is a new Parisian classic. Slideshow: More French Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • Unsalted butter, for greasing
  • 1 1/2 pounds blood oranges or navel oranges, scrubbed
  • 6 large eggs
  • 2 3/4 cups granulated sugar
  • 5 cups unsweetened shredded coconut (9 ounce)
  • 3 cups almond flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar
  • 1/4 cup apricot jam, melted with 1 teaspoon water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Brush a 10-inch springform pan with butter. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper and butter the paper.

Step 2    

Put the oranges in a microwave-safe bowl; add enough water to reach halfway up the side. Cover partially with plastic wrap. Microwave on high power, turning the oranges every 3 minutes, until very soft, about 15 minutes; drain. Quarter the oranges, discarding any seeds. In a food processor, puree until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the granulated sugar. Whisk in 1 1/2 cups of the orange puree. Using a spatula, fold in the coconut, almond flour and baking powder. Scrape the mixture into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle the sliced almonds over the cake and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached, about 45 minutes. Let cool slightly on a rack.

Step 4    

In a bowl, whip the cream with the confectioners' sugar and fold in the remaining 1/4 cup of orange puree.

Step 5    

Brush the melted jam over the warm cake and let cool. Unmold the cake and serve with the orange whipped cream.

Make Ahead

The cake can be kept covered for 3 days at room temperature.

