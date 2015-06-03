Almond, Coconut and Pomegranate Scones

The addition of pomegranates in these scones give them the most unusual and delightful texture: Each bite is filled with a crunch, followed by a burst of flavor that fills your whole mouth with a fruity juice that complements the chewy scone just perfectly. Slideshow: More Quick & Healthy Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flours, coconut, salt, baking powder and sugar. Throw in the butter and use your clean fingers or a pastry blender to pinch until the mixture becomes a coarse meal. Next, make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the milk and almond extract. Use a spatula to fold the dry ingredients into the wet until just combined, then carefully fold in the pomegranate seeds.
Flour a clean surface and transfer the dough to it. Make a 1-inch-thick oval with the dough and cut it into 8 equals triangles. Transfer the pieces to a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 13 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat once browned on top and enjoy warm.
Author Name: Andrew Harner
Review Body: Delicious flavors, thank you for sharing.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-09