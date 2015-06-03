Almond, Coconut and Pomegranate Scones
Photo © Shelly Westerhausen
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 scones
Shelly Westerhausen
April 2015

The addition of pomegranates in these scones give them the most unusual and delightful texture: Each bite is filled with a crunch, followed by a burst of flavor that fills your whole mouth with a fruity juice that complements the chewy scone just perfectly. Slideshow: More Quick & Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup almond flour
  • 1/4 cup shredded coconut
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into cubes
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons coconut milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flours, coconut, salt, baking powder and sugar. Throw in the butter and use your clean fingers or a pastry blender to pinch until the mixture becomes a coarse meal. Next, make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the milk and almond extract. Use a spatula to fold the dry ingredients into the wet until just combined, then carefully fold in the pomegranate seeds.

Step 2    

Flour a clean surface and transfer the dough to it. Make a 1-inch-thick oval with the dough and cut it into 8 equals triangles. Transfer the pieces to a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 13 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat once browned on top and enjoy warm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up