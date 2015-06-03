Almond, Coconut and Pomegranate Scones

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flours, coconut, salt, baking powder and sugar. Throw in the butter and use your clean fingers or a pastry blender to pinch until the mixture becomes a coarse meal. Next, make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the milk and almond extract. Use a spatula to fold the dry ingredients into the wet until just combined, then carefully fold in the pomegranate seeds.