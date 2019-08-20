Almond Cake with Apricots

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°F. Grease 3 (5 1/2-inch) mini loaf molds with butter (you may have leftover butter). Place 5 to 6 pieces of apricot at the bottom of each loaf pan.

Step 2 In a large bowl, stir together the powdered sugar, almond flour, all-purpose flour, and salt. Add the egg whites, and stir until thoroughly blended. Add the melted butter, and stir until thoroughly blended. The mixture will be fairly thin and pourable.

Step 3 Pour the batter evenly into molds. Place cakes in center of oven, and bake for 20 minutes. Turn off the oven, and continue to bake for 10 minutes.