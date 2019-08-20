Almond Cake with Apricots
Chloe Crespi
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 (5 1/2-inch) mini loaves
By Ludo Lefebvre
September 2019

Sweet, dense, and studded with tart apricots, this Almond Cake with Apricots from Chef Ludo Lefebvre is reminiscent of a classic financier. Substitute cherries, peaches, or any other stone fruit for the apricots.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, for greasing
  • 1 cup fine almond flour (such as Bob’s Red Mill)
  • 1/2 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
  • Pinch of salt
  • 3/4 cup egg whites (from about 5 large eggs)
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter (6 ounces), melted and cooled
  • 4 apricots, cut into bite-size pieces

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°F. Grease 3 (5 1/2-inch) mini loaf molds with butter (you may have leftover butter). Place 5 to 6 pieces of apricot at the bottom of each loaf pan.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, stir together the powdered sugar, almond flour, all-purpose flour, and salt. Add the egg whites, and stir until thoroughly blended. Add the melted butter, and stir until thoroughly blended. The mixture will be fairly thin and pourable.

Step 3    

Pour the batter evenly into molds. Place cakes in center of oven, and bake for 20 minutes. Turn off the oven, and continue to bake for 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Remove cakes from oven, and let the cakes cool in pan. Unmold cakes, replacing any apricots that stick to the bottom of the pan. Slice and garnish with sifted powdered sugar before serving.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement