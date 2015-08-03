All Veggie Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 2 Trim and peel the eggplant, then place them on 2 oiled baking sheets and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, then bake, turning the eggplant over once, until tender, about 25 minutes.

Step 3 In a large heavy pot, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and red pepper flakes and bring to a boil. Cook the sauce, breaking up the tomatoes with a spatula until the sauce is slightly thickened, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir in the spinach and cook until wilted, about 3 minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste.