All Quiet
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Jay Schroeder

Inspired by perfumers, Chicago mixologist Jay Schroeder adds a drop of neroli oil to this cocktail. Extracted from bitter-orange blossoms, “it’s got that wonderful, bright, floral aroma that’s very welcoming and warming,” he says. The drink is fabulous without neroli oil, too. Slideshow: Tequila Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces blanco sotol (grassy Mexican spirit), preferably Ocho Cientos
  • 1/2 ounce Lillet blanc
  • 1/4 ounce Amaro Montenegro
  • 1 drop of neroli oil (optional; see Note)
  • Ice
  • 1 orange twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the sotol, Lillet, amaro and neroli oil. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the orange twist over the drink and add to the coupe.

Notes

Neroli oil is available at health food stores and from amazon.com.

