Inspired by perfumers, Chicago mixologist Jay Schroeder adds a drop of neroli oil to this cocktail. Extracted from bitter-orange blossoms, “it’s got that wonderful, bright, floral aroma that’s very welcoming and warming,” he says. The drink is fabulous without neroli oil, too.
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the sotol, Lillet, amaro and neroli oil. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the orange twist over the drink and add to the coupe.
Notes
Neroli oil is available at health food stores and from amazon.com.
