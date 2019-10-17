All-Butter Pie Shell

How to Make It

Step 1 Stir together flour, sugar, and salt in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add butter; beat on low speed until flour holds together when pinched and there are pecan-size lumps of butter throughout, about 45 seconds. Whisk together milk and egg yolk in a small bowl; add to flour mixture. Beat on low speed just until mixture barely comes together, about 30 seconds. (Dough will be very shaggy.)

Step 2 Dump dough onto a clean work surface, and gather it into a tight mound. Using palm of hand, smear dough on work surface, piece by piece, until most butter chunks are smeared into dough and dough comes together. Gather dough into a tight mound. Wrap with plastic wrap; press down to shape into a 1-inch-thick disk. Refrigerate dough disk at least 1 hour or up to 4 days.

Step 3 Unwrap dough; roll out into a 12-inch circle on a well-floured work surface. Place dough inside a 9-inch pie plate, and trim edges to leave a 1/2-inch overhang. Crimp edges. Refrigerate pie shell, uncovered, at least 30 minutes or up to 4 hours.