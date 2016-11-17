All-Butter Pie Crust

To make a single crust for a 9-inch pie, cut this recipe in half. From "THE FOUR & TWENTY BLACKBIRDS PIE BOOK, UNCOMMON RECIPES FROM THE CELEBRATED BROOKLYN PIE SHOP" by Melissa Elsen and Emily Elsen
Stir the flour, salt, and sugar together in a large bowl. Add the butter pieces and coat with the flour mixture using a bench scraper or spatula. With a pastry blender, cut the butter into the flour mixture, working quickly until mostly pea-size pieces of butter remain (a few larger pieces are okay; be careful not to overblend).
Combine the water, cider vinegar, and ice in a small bowl. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the ice water mixture over the flour mixture, and mix and cut it in with a bench scraper or spatula until it is fully incorporated. Add more of the ice water mixture, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time, and mix until the dough comes together in a ball, with some dry bits remaining.
Squeeze and pinch with your fingertips to bring all the dough together, sprinkling dry bits with more small drops of the ice water mixture, if necessary, to combine. Shape the dough into a flat disc, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight, to give the crust time to mellow.
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: Isn't all butter too much butter?
Date Published: 2017-07-12