All of the Alliums fried Rice

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Add the eggs and season with salt and pepper. Cook the eggs over moderate heat, stirring, until just set, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and coarsely chop.

Step 2

Wipe out the skillet and melt the butter in it. Add the alliums and season with salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and tender, about 12 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the rice, vinegar and eggs, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until well mixed. Spread the rice evenly in the skillet and cook without stirring until golden and crispy on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes.