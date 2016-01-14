All of the Alliums fried Rice
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Molly Yeh
February 2016

Blogger Molly Yeh uses a variety of onions to make her luscious fried rice, which gets supercrispy in the skillet. Slideshow: One-Bowl Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 4 large eggs, beaten
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 cups finely chopped alliums, such as onions, shallots, leeks and scallions
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 4 cups cooked white or brown rice
  • 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Sriracha
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • Sliced scallions, for garnish
  • Sliced scallions

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Add the eggs and season with salt and pepper. Cook the eggs over moderate heat, stirring, until just set, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and coarsely chop.

Step 2    

Wipe out the skillet and melt the butter in it. Add the alliums and season with salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and tender, about 12 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the rice, vinegar and eggs, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until well mixed. Spread the rice evenly in the skillet and cook without stirring until golden and crispy on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir the Sriracha with the mayonnaise. Top the rice with scallions and serve with the Sriracha mayo.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up