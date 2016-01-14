All of the Alliums fried Rice

Blogger Molly Yeh uses a variety of onions to make her luscious fried rice, which gets supercrispy in the skillet. Slideshow: One-Bowl Rice Recipes
How to Make It
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Add the eggs and season with salt and pepper. Cook the eggs over moderate heat, stirring, until just set, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and coarsely chop.
Wipe out the skillet and melt the butter in it. Add the alliums and season with salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and tender, about 12 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the rice, vinegar and eggs, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until well mixed. Spread the rice evenly in the skillet and cook without stirring until golden and crispy on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir the Sriracha with the mayonnaise. Top the rice with scallions and serve with the Sriracha mayo.
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: Spicy Mayo never fails!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-27