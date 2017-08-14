Albóndigas with Mushrooms 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Anya von Bremzen
September 2017

These Spanish-style meatballs are prepared with a quick béchamel, which makes them wonderfully moist and tender. They’re cooked in a deeply flavorful tomato-based sauce made with wine and brandy, then topped with crisp mushrooms. Slideshow: More Meatball Recipes

Ingredients

MEATBALLS :

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more for dredging 
  • 1/2 cup milk 
  • 1 pound ground chuck 
  • 1/2 pound ground pork 
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 
  • 3 tablespoons minced parsley 
  • 1 tablespoons white Rioja or other dry white wine 
  • 1 large garlic clove, grated 
  • 1 teaspoon sweet paprika 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 

SAUCE :

  • 2 medium tomatoes, halved crosswise 
  • 1/2 cup minced onion 
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped carrot 
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika 
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour 
  • 1/2 cup white Rioja or other dry white wine 
  • 3 tablespoons brandy or dry sherry 
  • 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley 

MUSHROOMS:

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 pound mixed wild mushrooms, such as cremini, oyster and chanterelle, cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the meatballs In a small saucepan, melt the butter. Add the flour; cook over moderate heat, whisking, until a thick paste forms, 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the milk and cook until thick, 2 to 3 minutes. Scrape into a large bowl and let cool slightly. Add the chuck, pork, eggs, parsley, wine, garlic, paprika, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper; mix well. Cover and refrigerate for about 2 hours.  

Step 2    

Form the meat mixture into 1 1/2-inch balls. In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Dredge half the meatballs in flour. Cook over moderately high heat, turning, until browned all over, about  8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining  2 tablespoons of oil and meatballs; don’t wipe out the pan. 

Step 3    

Make the sauce Grate the tomato halves on the large holes of a box grater set  in a bowl until only the skins remain; discard the skins.  

Step 4    

Add the onion, carrot, garlic and a generous pinch of salt to the saucepan and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until just starting to brown, about 8 minutes. Add the tomatoes and paprika and simmer over moderate heat until slightly reduced,  3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the flour, then stir in the wine and brandy and simmer until barely thickened, 5 minutes. Transfer to a blender and puree until very smooth. Return to the saucepan, whisk in the stock and bring to a boil. Season with salt and pepper.  

Step 5    

Add the meatballs to the sauce, cover and simmer over moderately low heat until cooked through, about  15 minutes. Uncover and simmer until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the parsley, cover and keep warm over very low heat.  

Step 6    

Meanwhile, make the mushrooms In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add half the mushrooms; season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned,  8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat with the remaining oil and mushrooms.  

Step 7    

Spoon the meatballs and sauce into bowls, top with the mushrooms and serve.

Make Ahead

The meatballs can be refrigerated in the sauce for up to 2 days. Reheat gently and stir in the parsley before serving.  

