Albóndigas with Mushrooms 

Author Name: Franklin

Review Body: This is a fantastic recipe with a very distinctly Spanish flavor profile. I had never made meatballs where the binding agent was a bechamel before. Most other recipes I've done use eggs, milk, and bread to bind, but this approach resulted in a great texture and flavor. The meatballs were a little more "delicate" than others I've made and required some care during the cooking to avoid breaking, but I only lost a couple. In the future, I'll probably make a double batch of the meatballs and then freeze and vacuum seal for future use. If you do that, then this would be a do-able weeknight meal. As mentioned below, the sauce is really amazing and could probably be used in a number of other dishes as well. The mushrooms are a great accent too -- though I used Oyster mushrooms which I found a little soft. I'll probably go with something more "meaty" like Chantrelles next time. Finally, don't forget a nice crusty baguette to mop up the sauce. Five stars for sure!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-10-09