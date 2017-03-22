Alaska Cod Parmesan with Zucchini Noodles
15 MIN
35 MIN
Serves : 4
In place of meat, Alaskan Chef Lionel Uddipa uses tender cod in this light and healthy take on chicken parmesan. This dish comes together quickly and should be eaten soon after cooking, so get all of your ingredients prepped and ready to cook before you pop your fish in the oven. Slideshow: More Cod Recipes

  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise 
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/8 teaspoon dried basil 
  • 1/8 teaspoon dried oregano 
  • 1/8 teaspoon onion powder
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 4 Alaska Cod or Halibut fillets (4 to 6 ounces each) 
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 medium zucchini (about 5 to 6 ounces each), thinly sliced on a mandolin

Preheat the broiler and position a rack 6 inches from the heat. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Arrange the fillets on the prepared baking sheet. In a small bowl, mix the parmesan with the mayonnaise, lemon juice, dried basil and oregano and the onion powder. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the mixture on the fish and transfer the baking sheet to the oven. Broil for 3 minutes, or until the top is browned and bubbling. Reduce the heat to 300°F and continue to roast the fish for 3 to 5 minutes, until just cooked throughout.

In a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter in the olive oil. Cook the zucchini, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to plates and top with the fish. Garnish with more parmesan and serve.

