The fresh red and green peppers can be charred on the stove top by setting them directly on a gas burner with the flame turned to medium-high and rotating them as they blacken. If the skin is fully charred but the flesh is not yet tender, transfer the peppers to a foil-lined sheet pan and bake in a 400°F (200°C) oven until soft to the point of collapsing, 10 to 25 minutes longer, depending on the thickness of the peppers.

The eggplants can be cooked in a 400 °F (200°C) oven; pierce them a few times with a sharp knife, set them on a foil-lined sheet pan, and bake until soft to the point of collapsing, 30 to 40 minutes.

From her many years of cooking with eggplants, Paula has found the best-tasting ones, especially for grilling or roasting whole, each weigh about 12 ounces (350 grams) and feel firm to the touch.